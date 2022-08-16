DII holdings near record high, while FPI share slumps

After a weak first half, Indian equity markets have regained form. Shareholding of Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) in Indian listed companies has reached 14.06 per cent, which is a near all-time high as of June 30, 2022, while that of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) has slumped to a 10-year low of 19.20 per cent. Here is a detailed look at the equity play of life insurers, mutual funds, retail investors and top holdings of domestic institutions.
Compiled by Shriya Appadurai
Published on
August 16, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.