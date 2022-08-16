DII holdings near record high, while FPI share slumps

After a weak first half, Indian equity markets have regained form. Shareholding of Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) in Indian listed companies has reached 14.06 per cent, which is a near all-time high as of June 30, 2022, while that of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) has slumped to a 10-year low of 19.20 per cent. Here is a detailed look at the equity play of life insurers, mutual funds, retail investors and top holdings of domestic institutions.

Compiled by Shriya Appadurai