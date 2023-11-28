The government has been making efforts to streamline and simplify the process of filing income tax return (ITR). With electronic tax filing launched in 2017, claiming refunds has also been simplified. The CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) has conducted a survey on efficiency of claiming IT refunds among individual tax payers and organisations.

Here are some of the important findings from the survey done in Oct-23 comprising 3531 individuals or organisations.

Nearly 62 per cent of individuals and organizations feel that ITR refund claiming process is very convenient.

Nearly 4-6 per cent of individuals and organisations feel that further documents are needed to process refunds while others believe that the system is automated.

Majority of individuals and organisations believe that process of checking ITR refund status is smooth while 10-13 per cent feel it is tedious.

Only 3-6 per cent of individuals and organization have been able to claim their refunds within 1 month