Following the World Health Day, Apollo Hospitals released the fourth edition of the “Health of the Nation” report which analysed trends in Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) from their database and other national sources. It emphasized the rising chances of cancer among the younger population and delved into incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity among them. Accompanying charts provide a visual representation of these worrying trends.

With a median age of cancer diagnosis much below in India compared to other developed nations, there is also a projected increase in the number of cancer cases from 13.9 lakh cases in 2020 to 15.7 lakh cases in 2025, according to the report.

The rates of screening for breast cancer and cervical cancer are currently in the low single digits, with no available data on screening rates for lung cancer at present.

It’s concerning to note that the prevalence of depression is highest among individuals aged 18 to 25.

As indicated in the report, stress has been associated with a 1.5-fold increase in the risk of hypertension and a 2- to 3-fold increase in the risk of diabetes.

As the prevalence of obesity continues to escalate, it’s alarming to observe that two-thirds of Indians are also progressing toward high blood pressure, with 66% in the pre-hypertensive stage. Moreover, the report also highlights that one in ten individuals are grappling with uncontrolled diabetes, while one in three are in the prediabetic stage.