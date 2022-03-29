India witnesses unicorn epoch

2021 was a milestone for India as 42 unicorns (startup company valued at over $1 billion) were added — the third highest in the world. The year saw a frenzy of PE/VC deals with a 3x growth in funds raised. The year saw a rise in the number of deals by around 58%, with the average deal size nearly doubling over the past year.
E-commerce and Fintech remained favourites of investors and bagged more than 50% of the funding share. Interestingly, food tech, online gaming and HR tech have seen a massive jump in deal size over the years
Published on
March 29, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.