India witnesses unicorn epoch

Vishal Balabhadruni | Updated on: Mar 29, 2022

2021 was a milestone for India as 42 unicorns (startup company valued at over $1 billion) were added — the third highest in the world. The year saw a frenzy of PE/VC deals with a 3x growth in funds raised. The year saw a rise in the number of deals by around 58%, with the average deal size nearly doubling over the past year.

E-commerce and Fintech remained favourites of investors and bagged more than 50% of the funding share. Interestingly, food tech, online gaming and HR tech have seen a massive jump in deal size over the years

Published on March 29, 2022
