Indian retirement system scores low on global pension index

Tunia Anna Cherian_4795 | Updated on October 26, 2021

The 2021 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index, which compared 43 retirement income systems from around the world, reveals that the financial well-being of Indian future retirees is left to chance. The report shows that the minimum pension of Indians (as a % of average wage) will be the lowest across the nations. While it highlights that the system has some desirable features, India also has major weaknesses and/or omissions that need to be addressed.

 

 

Published on October 26, 2021

