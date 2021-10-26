Indian retirement system scores low on global pension index

The 2021 Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index, which compared 43 retirement income systems from around the world, reveals that the financial well-being of Indian future retirees is left to chance. The report shows that the minimum pension of Indians (as a % of average wage) will be the lowest across the nations. While it highlights that the system has some desirable features, India also has major weaknesses and/or omissions that need to be addressed.