While pledging of shares by promoters does not necessarily imply that a company or a promoter is under financial stress, it is worth checking how pledged holdings have changed over time. Here are four trends regarding this funding route.

Pledged promoter holdings stand at a two-year low as on March, 2023. This is considering the same as a percentage of total holding value of stocks of BSE 500 index.

Promoters of 83 companies in the BSE 500 index have pledged their holdings. That's about 20 per cent of the universe.

While the highest increase in pledged holdings was done by the promoters of Shilpa Medicare to the tune of 11.5 per cent, Adani Ports witnessed highest decline in the same of around 12.7 per cent

Thyrocare Technologies and Max Financial Services have the highest pledged promoter holdings in percentage terms. GMR Airports and IndusInd Bank have the highest pledged promoter holdings in value terms.

