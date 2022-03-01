Rise of the streaming industry in India

Affordable internet connectivity has increased the popularity of streaming platforms and OTT in India. Subscription model is beginning to be favoured, thanks to the specific pricing for India and the focus on original Indian content. The industry is estimated to fetch $13-15 billion in revenues by 2030.
Published on
March 01, 2022
