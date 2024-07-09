Axis Mutual Fund (MF), in a recent study, reports that nearly 72 per cent of women are taking charge of their finances. The study compiled from a pool of one crore retail investors (30 per cent women), a nationwide email survey with over 1,100 women participants, and in-depth interviews, paints a compelling picture of women’s investment behaviour. Here are five charts that offer a glimpse into these key findings.
