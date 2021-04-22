Crisis of coordination

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The second wave of Covid has clearly spun out of control with reports of shortage of oxygen, critical drugs and hospital beds from across the country. With States vying with each other for critical oxygen supplies and an attitude of beggar thy neighbour beginning to rear its head, the Supreme Court has been forced to take suo motu cognisance of the situation. It has asked the Centre for a national Covid action plan to handle the crisis. It is clear that a lack of coordination between the Centre and the States and between the States themselves is to blame for the current situation. The clamour from States for oxygen and Remdesivir and the absence of a central authority to regulate the supplies has led to chaos. All is not lost even now. The Centre has to step in and manage supplies of oxygen to the States based on need. “Beg, borrow or steal, it’s your job,” the Court said in a much-needed rap on the knuckles of the government. The absence of clear management of the pandemic in the last month and more, both on the part of the Centre and the State governments, aggravated by the diversion on account of elections in major States, has brought the country to the brink.
Meanwhile, a separate drama is playing out on the vaccines front with Serum Institute of India, which produces Covishield vaccine, announcing higher prices for supply to States and private hospitals. It is difficult to argue against a market price for private hospitals, with those able to bear the higher price paying for it, but one cannot understand why State governments have to pay a price higher than what the Centre does. After all, the States are going to use the vaccines for those using the public health system — those who cannot afford to pay the market price. In this context, it may not be a bad idea to set up a Centre-State council to manage the supplies of not just vaccines on a real-time basis but also ensure supplies of oxygen to scarce regions; and finally match the financial resources of the States with their emergency needs. Besides these critical areas, the body could look into the movement of goods between States amidst localised lockdowns and curfews, so that economic losses are contained. The Centre and States should set aside political differences in this hour of crisis (over 20 lakh active cases at present and surging to touch 35 lakh by mid-May) and arrive at decisions on the basis of transparent data-sharing.
Even as the Centre has left it to the States to expand vaccination coverage to the below-45 age group, it should ensure that the 45-plus category is assured supplies on the basis of infection rates, so that vaccination coverage in badly affected States such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh (barely 10 per cent or less) is not impacted by non-availability. The move to club States with private players in bidding for the vaccine should be definitely reconsidered. There is no time to be lost in bending the curve.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...