Taxing thoughts

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
There are no easy solutions to the long-drawn battle between tax authorities and multinational corporations, who practise tax evasion to perfection. Profit shifting by these companies through affiliates set up in low tax jurisdictions has resulted in substantial loss of tax revenue for countries. The proliferation of digital companies without physical presence in any country, has compounded the problem. The recent proposal of the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, asking countries to agree on a minimum corporate tax rate to address this issue, is however too simplistic. She decried the “30-year race to the bottom” brought about by tax competition between countries. The context of Yellen’s pitch is clear. The Biden administration wants to move the corporate tax rate in the US to 28 per cent from 21 per cent to help fund its large stimulus plan. By urging other countries to fix a floor for tax rates, the US government is trying to preempt another round of tax avoidance by US based companies following this rate hike.
This idea, however, goes against the sovereign right of a country to impose taxes based on its growth and welfare objectives. India, for instance, has been trying to simplify and lower its corporate tax structure since 2015-16. The effective corporate tax rate in India at 22 per cent is competitive compared with other emerging economies. The lower rate incentivises companies to spend more on future expansion; it also helps attract foreign capital. It may be recalled that the Trump administration had slashed corporate tax rates aggressively to boost growth. It does not seem fair to ask other nations to move away from their chosen tax policies merely because the US wants to hike tax rates. Countries with extremely low or zero corporate tax rates may not accept this proposal since they get substantial revenue from MNCs’ local operations. Even if tax competition among countries were to be reduced, companies will try to reduce their outgo by utilising exemptions, deductions and so on, provided by statute.
That said, there is a need to check the revenue loss through these tax evasion practices. While the OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project tried to address this issue, long-standing problems continue to exist. An international consensus is the way forward. The OECD’s “inclusive framework”, released last October is a step in the right direction. It seeks to address the problems posed by digitisation by proposing to ask MNCs in automated digital services and consumer facing businesses to pay tax based on a formula — one that uses the share of sales to reallocate profit to countries where the products are sold. While the resistance of MNCs to the equalisation levy imposed in India indicates that further proposals to tax them will be contested, this is the way forward. Quick fix solutions such as uniform tax rate are unlikely to work.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...