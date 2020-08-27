The widening Centre-State rift over GST arrears threatens to derail the fiscal system

Fuelling a new strategy for the S-Cross
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
Thursday’s GST Council meeting has deepened the discord between the Centre and States over the issue of compensation arrears due to them — and the reasons are not far to seek. Against an estimated figure of ₹3 lakh crore due as compensation to States for falling short of the 14 per cent annual target, the Centre has apparently proposed that it give only ₹1.62 lakh crore (₹65,000 crore through the compensation cess and another ₹97,000 crore to be raised), writing off the rest as the result of an Act of God. There can be no arguing against the general principle that a 14 per cent annual increase — written into the GST Act as a compensation to the States for transiting into the new system and forgoing their revenue gathering powers — was never really on the cards this year, following the Covid-19 outbreak. But by presenting a fait accompli to the States instead of negotiating a transition to a new compensation arrangement (the GST Council’s meetings were initially based on a spirit of consensus creation), the Centre has actually jeopardised the future of the GST system. The Centre’s offer that it will ‘assist’ the States in getting loans at G-Sec rates, giving them two ‘options’ on the extent of loan that they can take, does not seem to have gone down well with some States. With the Centre being perceived as high-handed, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, India’s most industrialised State, has said that it is perhaps time to exit the GST. Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry have voiced their displeasure. Ironically, the GST came into being as a showpiece of cooperative federalism — a product of nearly two decades of arduous negotiations between disparate political forces. It took a Constitutional Amendment to create the GST Council and a new indirect tax architecture — all in order to usher simplicity and uniformity in indirect taxes across regions. This effort should not go in vain.
With the States given a week to respond, the Centre still has time to make amends. It can prolong the compensation period beyond July 2022 and offer a greater share of the revenues (the SGST part) to the States. It is important to bear in mind that States’ finances are under stress because of Covid-related welfare commitments, while their revenues too have fallen short. While States have to bear some of the burden, the Centre cannot absolve itself of its constitutional commitment. At the same time, any undue extension of the cess mechanism is tantamount to imposing an additional tax, which will not help revive economic activity.
Above all, the Centre needs to invest time and energy in ‘statecraft’ — in reaching across to States and bridging an alarming trust deficit. It should reconsider ‘conditionalities’ for the States to exceed the FRBM limit by more than 0.5 per cent of the SGDP, a move that arguably goes against the federal spirit. The GST Council should arrest the imminent slide into chaos in these unprecedented times.
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...