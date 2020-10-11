Government Ltd: Business-like government or government-like business?

Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
In an electoral democracy, the elected government is akin to a public limited company, supposedly with unlimited liability. It’s objectives being the Constitution of India, which in this example, would also be the Articles of Association, of how the “company” will be run.
The elected government can be compared to a board of directors or trustees in a corporate set-up. The board can set policies, framework, etc. It also reviews the performance of the management and to reward or punish, on basis the performance. The board is also expected to fairly represent the cause of all shareholders (citizens), including the minority shareholders.
For a moment, let us classify ministries as two types: policy-based where it’s primarily setting guiding principles, and ministries as projects-based where it’s executing various functions in a timely manner within budget. You will have few elected representatives, who take up ministerial assignments; in comparison to the corporate board, then these ministerial position holders are like the non-executive independent directors and expected to represent the cause of the minority shareholders (the citizens).
Another way of looking at the personality types of the incumbents is to classify leaders (in both the political sphere and corporate) as “peacetime soldiers” or “wartime soldiers”. This classification determines their ability to face tough situations and to think-on-their-feet and lead-from-the-front by commanding respect.
The expectation in a robust democracy is an active and cerebral opposition, who might differ in political ideology but concur on the topic of national interests. In that spirit, probably some of the opposition party’s elected representatives could act like “Activist investors”, who demand transparency and focussed delivery.
The head of the government (like the Chairman of the Board) has to take care of diversity blend in the cabinet. The pulls and pressures of various stakeholder groups might, at times, dictate ‘affirmative action’, appeasement of certain quarters.’
The bureaucracy is the executive management of the government. It is to execute the objectives of the company’s businesses and to keep the Board informed regularly on its performance and issues. The question of a cohesive team is the ultimate responsibility of the chief executive (‘Secretary’ of a department would be the head of that function and all policies and projects that come under her/his purview). The CEO will have her/his direct reports who have different competence/functional expertise and help achieve the laid-down goals.
However, it is the ultimate responsibility of the Chairman of the board/Head of the government, to be asking the relevant questions to the management and to hold the CEOs accountable for the unified execution of overall company/government targets, without each of the departments having disparate policies that confuse the end-consumers (citizens). In this count, corporate India has fared better than the government; the government clearly has many rules or Acts that are focussed on the same subject but with the interpretation of various rules leaving it open for different outcomes.
It would be better for the unification simplification of various laws and focus on the governance of those laws than just ownership of law under a certain department.
Similar to a corporate having a JV which dictates the board composition and, at times, even the choice of Key Management Personnel (KMP), a coalition government has its due-pressures on the composition of the cabinet. The composition of the members might not be with similar capability/expertise/intent.
The board is not permanent. It has a specific tenor and goes again to the shareholders for re-election or announces retirement. Whereas, the management can stay until they retire, resign or are dismissed from employment. The electoral population is also the shareholders of this business and can vote to change the Board, as they see confidence or lack of it, in its wisdom and /or performance in the previous term.
Coincidentally, the electoral population and the population that’s still not reached the electoral age, are the market consumers who face the quality aspect of the services delivered by the Company called Government. The big question is who regulates the sector and to whom consumer/citizen grievances can be sent?
Policy design is a process and cannot be based on pushing the process towards “expected or desired” outcome.
The process is supposed to be resilient, fair, all-inclusive and also have the capability to address dissent as well as differences. In this lies the maturity and tact of the key stakeholders, to bring the policy design efficiency to the art of governance — be it in corporate India or the business of the government.
The write ris an independent markets commentator
If you own a Samsung phone or anyother Android phone, and are looking for a capable great looking smart watch, ...
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 cross crucial barriers, strengthening the positive momentum
The fund will invest in large global healthcare firms and rapidly growing Indian ones
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...