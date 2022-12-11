Every December, the Pantone Colour Institute announces a colour for the year ahead, based on its examination of trends. This year, the global leader in colour and design has selected Viva Magenta — a shade descending from the red family, with a lovely purplish hue to it.

What’s interesting is that Pantone says this year it has chosen a hybrid colour that can easily straddle the physical and virtual. Even as it is inspired by the natural red of the cochineal, the colour is also heavily inspired by artificial intelligence and the metaverse. As someone said, welcome to the magentaverse!

Colours have a huge part to play in our lives, affecting our moods and emotions. The visual impact of colour is such that it can influence purchasing decisions. So it’s great to see a bold, vibrant, and cheerful colour like magenta for 2023, a year we will be entering with the virus weaned hopefully. It’s especially a welcome change after the subdued grey and yellow hues that Pantone chose for 2021 and the mild Veri Peri blue of 2022. It’s time we — especially the corporate world which is so taken up by blues and reds and greys — change our tone and paint the world with an audacious shade.

Even as magenta is bold, it is not as intimidating as bright red or hot pink, and more inclusive, and everyone can carry it off. While Pantone expects Viva Magenta to pop up in interior design, fashion and couture, and technology, it would be great if publishers, marketers and brands embrace this positive colour that is so full of vim and vigour. After all, it’s very much a primary printing colour in the CMYK (cyan, magenta, yellow and key (black)) book .

Of course Pantone has made some sweeping statements such as “Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative”. Can a colour change the pessimistic narrative of an economically down world, sweeping away our collective blues? Perhaps not, but it will at least brighten up our spaces and surroundings.