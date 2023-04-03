The Indian pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in terms of volume globally. To stay competitive in the VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world, there is a fundamental need for upskilling and reskilling.

Despite India’s ever-increasing pool of talented scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs along with its demographic advantage, it will be critical to invest in building an ecosystem for skilling. The key thrust areas will be:

Research and innovation: The innovation space accounts for two-thirds of the global market. This requires professionals adept in life sciences skills who are well-versed in research methodologies and who can leverage new technologies such as AI/ML, data analytics etc

Regulatory: For the Indian pharma sector to retain the “pharmacy of the world” status, quality control professionals must be equipped to ensure that products meet international standards.

Digital tech: Leveraging digital technologies to improve productivity, efficiency and innovation will be critical for the companies. The Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council organised a VR module for high capex manufacturing roles like Machine Operator and Manufacturing Chemist.

Competitiveness: There is a need for upskilling/reskilling in sales, marketing and supply chain management and to adopt ESG, green technology, and training employees in cross-functional skills.

Education: The pharmacology curriculum of Indian institutions must be updated frequently to make the students future-ready. In collaboration with the industry, LSSSDC and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) have developed skilling modules for the B. Pharm curriculum.

The LSSSDC aims to upskill around 7500 workers in small and medium enterprises.

Jain is Chairman, and Madan is CEO, Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council