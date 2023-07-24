Regulating data

With reference to ‘TRAI pitches for an independent regulator for data sharing framework’ (July 24), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s proposal to the government to establish an independent data regulating authority is far-sighted. Someone has rightly said that “Data is not the new oil. It is the new air” that we breathe.

There has been a data explosion in recent times and it is estimated that the data has grown more than 50-fold in the last decade and is poised to grow at a much faster rate in the future.

The data, its storage, utilisation, control and overall policy involving trust, inclusion, accuracy and governance are going to play such an exemplary role that an independent regulator to frame rules and monitor becomes imperative. It will not be a surprise if the data and its role become so vital, all encompassing and complex that a separate ministry may be required to be formed at Centre to deal with the policy complexities and a wide variety of issues it may throw up in future.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Political alliances

This refers to ‘Economics and the alliance game’ (July 24). The Opposition has successfully brought many parties under one umbrella to fight the BJP-led NDA. However, the AAP and Congress have already made it clear that they will not have alliances in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The country requires a strong leadership/ government to take up development issues and push economic growth. Although the BJP may not have a cakewalk in the 2024 elections, it is likely to return to power, but with fewer seats.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Risk management

This refers to ‘Arjuna’s eye: In focus’ (July 24). Indeed, Uday Kotak is absolutely right in his observation that professionals in risk management need to not only have an eye for detail but ensure that they do not miss the target and yet not compromise on quality.

As far as his views on entrepreneurship are concerned, yes too much tightening from regulators is disadvantageous for budding entrepreneurs.

Bal Govind

Noida

Trade with Russia

This refers to ‘Sanction fears hits exports to Russia’ (July 24). With India facing increasing trade deficit with Russia, the rupee-rouble settlement mechanism has added to the problems faced by Russia in terms of utilisation of billions of rupees accumulated in its Vostro account. The increase in defence imports from Russia has further aggravated India’s problem. .Though the US and the EU have imposed total sanctions on Russia, India is delicately positioned in terms of increasing its exports to Russia. Though sanctions would cover all products India can still explore its options to export electronic and telecommunication items to Russia as long as they are indigenously manufactured and none of the spare parts including technical expertise is sourced from any of the sanctioned countries like US, EU, UK, etc.

Overall, there must not be any nexus with these countries in terms of currencies used, parties involved, availing insurance services, procuring quality certificates, etc. Hence as per the sanctions , India could still trade with Russia if they scrupulously play by the rule book on sanctions. To draw a parallel, though Iran is under total sanctions, India does trade with Iran by strictly adhering to the stated norms.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai