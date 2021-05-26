Letters to the editor dated May 26, 2021

It’s time to act

With reference to the article ‘No ready solutions to Covid’s rural surge’ (May 26), training, testing and tele-consultation look good on paper, but finally the decrepit rural health system needs to be restored. Reasonably speaking, any attempt to ‘compartmentalise’ this dreaded virus into urban and rural segments could prove to be self-defeating and destructive too.

However, the nation has miserably failed to confront the pandemic even in urban areas. But the rural spike could largely be attributed to some irresponsible and lackadaisical attitude of our rural masses. The situation has unexpectedly turned grim and there is no room for any complacency whatsoever.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

In an earlier crusade, as the government clamped down hard on NGOs, putting curbs on their funding, more than half of them closed down. The pandemic now accentuates the problem of last mile delivery that was the forte of NGOs in rural areas where the government had neither adequate resources nor funds. NGOs spread of various schemes for public good, with 60% working in health sector.

The government has now come up with its scheme of “doorstep treatment”. While the ‘PM Cares’ has substantial funds, the NGOs are heavily depleted to come to the rescue of rural India that desperately needs them for delivery and assistance. As the nation’s health infrastructure is already close to collapse even in urban areas, the government is bereft of vital legwork, both urban and rural areas. Overzealous regulations, particularly in services sector, have proven counterproductive.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Welcome move

Apropos ‘RBI should appoint statutory auditors for public sector banks’ (May 26). This is a step in the right direction because an RBI-appointed external audit system appointed will be more professional and efficient than one appointed by bank managements. The latter serves no purpose as it ignores the banks improper lending procedures, monitoring of the funds releases, and mis-identification of NPAs and their recovery.

On the other hand the external audit system appointed by the RBI will certainly analytically view all the transactions step by step as a third party and bring to the bank’s notice any anomalies noted for timely rectification. This timely rectification would also help banks during the announcements of results and also bolster their image.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Need for safety net

Apropos Editorial ‘Safety net’ (May 26), the TN government providing ₹4,000, in two monthly installments to all ration card holders is no doubt a salutary step to help the people face the pandemic lockdowns. However, the same could be transferred to the bank accounts, to prevent crowding at ration shops.

Further, the personnel at the ration shops insist on the personal visit and biometric identification of the card holders for supplying them the food grains. Consequently, even the super senior citizens are forced to visit the shops, despite submitting the required forms authorising their representatives to collect their allocations. This has resulted in many elderly card holders forgoing their monthly ration supplies.

Some months ago, there were reports that the civil supplies department would send its personnel to the homes of card holders, obtain verification and supply the items at their door steps. However, nothing more was heard of this promising proposal. There is much the State governments can still do to mitigate the hardships faced by the people in these difficult times.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

