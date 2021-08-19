Letters to the editor dated August 19, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Banks’ responsibilities
Apropos ‘New locker rules’ (August 19), the relationship between a customer hiring a locker and a bank is one of lessor and lessee, guided by Section 105 of the Transfer of Property Act. Hitherto, banks have not assumed any liability in case of loss or damage to the contents.
However, for that reason, banks cannot wash their hands of all responsibility. Every lessee has the implied right to quiet enjoyment of the leased property, which assumes reasonable safety measures.
The RBI has now come out with the directive, at the prompting of the Supreme Court, that in the event of fire, theft and fraud, banks’ liability would be 100 times the annual rent paid for the locker. RBI also needs to lay down clear guidelines on how the three events would be established. A customer, whose articles are damaged or stolen from the locker should not be made to run from pillar to post.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
A welcome ruling, but...
This refers to the report ‘Apex court allows women to appear for NDA examination, asks UPSC to issue notification “ Directive from apex court is welcome but in patriarchal society it shall hardly be an emollient. The crimes against women, depleting workforce have been aggravated during the pandemic.
Why is the women’s reservation Bill hanging fire?. Also the defence forces are not a big draw for the youth these days. Post-reforms, MNCs are providing remunerative and gainful employment and the best talent is poached by them.
Deepak Singhal
Noida
State of TN finances
The ‘White Paper on the Tamil Nadu Government’s Finances’ is a comprehensive appraisal of the State’s financial affairs. The document says the ‘revenue-deficit-driven fiscal deficits' are bridged mainly with borrowings, which increased from ₹3.46 lakh crore in 2018-19 to ₹4.86 lakh crore in 2020-21, and is estimated to reach ₹5.70 lakh crore in 2021-22.
Tamil Nadu - and also the other southern states – has been facing multiple challenges on the economic front lately. Its share in the total tax revenue of the country has been scaled down in the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FC-XV) report. Due to Central cesses, the quantum of overall divisible Central taxes has come down from 42 per cent to 32 per cent.
The White Paper states the switch from the population of 1971 to that of 2011 for weightage adversely affected the finances of the State.
In recent interviews, the Finance Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have expressed reservations about the criteria adopted for the apportionment. Cross-subsidisation must end — as is being attempted in every field now — at some point in order to achieve a fair distribution.
Haridasan Rajan
Kozhikode
Promote apiculture
The news report, an outcome based on scientific study, ‘Dwindling pollinators may hit food output: study’ (August 18) needs evaluation retrospectively. Prior to Green revolution, ‘man-made’ derivatives did not exist in the farming sector and the peasants co-lived with natural habitats, including pollinators, without much debate on their roles. With the changing situation, where quantity of food production is the focus, the farming community needs to be aware of the consequences of dwindling pollinators, if not its advantage — as his mindset is deep rooted to harmful chemicals, which is causing havoc in the farm sector. State governments must offer budgetary support for apiculture, develop barren lands in addition to mandating diversification and rotation of crops, incentivise organic farming by luring them with palpable benefits that gives them pecuniary gains.
Rajiv Magal
Halekere Village (Karnataka)
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...