Welfare dynamics

The article on welfare schemes (February 28) analyses various dimensions of GDP growth and parallel delivery of development and welfare programmes. The government welfare schemes form a chunk of expenditure on welfare programmes.

However, the beneficiaries have a different perception of multidimensional poverty than economists.

Education is never seen as a solution of the problem because the unemployment and welfare schemes are coloured in politics. Welfare schemes as a permanent entitlement hurt the poor too.

The NEP 2020’s focus on skilling could have been a solution but it’s now on the back burner.

The affordable education to the masses is also one of the top priorities.

Vinod Johri

Delhi

Space journey

It refers to the Editorial ‘Space Odyssey’. The Indian space economy is estimated at around $8.4 billion, just 2-3 per cent of the global space economy, so with an eye on having a five fold increase in its share of the global launch market, it is a welcome move by the government.

Our space ambitions are limitless after successfully landing a spacecraft near the Moon’s south and soft landing on the moon. The recent policy tweaks for manufacturing of components is a huge plus. A separate regulator for space would help the matter in long run for a better ecosystem.

Bal Govind

Noida

MSME boost

This refers to ‘Policy interventions needed to give MSMEs a boost’ (February 29), MSMEs are the crucial pillars of growth, job creation and exports.

But institutional credit is a problem. Attracting FDI, creating MSME clusters and budgetary support will revive them. Bringing more women entrepreneurs into MSME net will over come growth stagnation and unleash business potential.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Celebrity endorsements

This is with reference to the news report ‘Akshay Kumar most visible star in TV ads in 2023’ (February 29). In India cricketers and film stars are treated are worshipped. Hence they get plenty of endorsements for various products running into crores of rupees.

Celebrities should refuse to endorse junk food, and tobacco-related products.

Pullela Gopichand refused to endorse soft drinks and colas because they are harmful for children.

Secondly, celebrities should encourage the youth to participate in nation-building and actively promote the government’s flagship programs. This will allow the youth to emulate them

Veena Shenoy

Thane