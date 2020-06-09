Loan waivers are a double-edged sword

Time to fly again around the world with kit and kin?
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
The first recorded instance of granting loans to peasants in medieval India dates back to the regime of Muhammad-bin-Tughluq (1325-51) when, to ameliorate the distress suffered by villagers, Taccavi loans were advanced. However, faced with rebellion and famine, these loans were written off by Firoz Shah Tughluq, the subsequent ruler.
The first nationwide farm-loan waiver in independent India was implemented in 1990 by the VP Singh-led government, and cost the exchequer ₹10,000 crore. The Agricultural Debt Waiver and Debt Relief Scheme, implemented by the UPA government in 2008, involved an outgo of ₹71,680 crore and also included a one-time settlement scheme for ₹10,000 crore. Since then, there has been a wave of such schemes by different State governments. Originally intended as a one-off instrument, the past two decades have seen such schemes announced with increasing regularity, signaling the chronic distress of the agricultural sector in India. Though farm loans have become a palliative instrument to ease the financial distress of farmers, they are ultimately political decisions.
Last month, on May 2, a case was filed in the Supreme Court by a businessman from Agra, seeking a directive to the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to waive interest on loans during the period of moratorium announced by the Central bank in March. The RBI had announced a three-month EMI holiday from March 1 on all term-loan repayments like auto, home, personal loan EMIs, etc, which it further extended to August 31. The petitioner argued that the lockdown had taken away his livelihood, and therefore charging interest on a loan taken during the moratorium defeated the purpose of permitting a moratorium on loans. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed similar writ petitions filed by some lawyers on the grounds that the petitioners were not affected parties.
During the hearing of the case on May 4, the Supreme Court had focussed on two aspects — no interest payment on loans during the moratorium period and no interest to be charged on interest. In its submission, the Central bank has stated “the benefit of the moratorium is not to waive any payment obligations to the borrowers; the benefit was intended to only provide for a brief interlude in payment pressures.”
The RBI in its affidavit has said that “the weighted average lending rate for banks as on December 31, 2019, was 10.4 per cent and the outstanding term loans were ₹59,52,192 crore. Assuming that a moratorium is granted to only 65 per cent of the outstanding, the …. total interest income thus foregone will be about ₹2,01,000 crore.”
Further, if the banks are required to forego the interest, the RBI has averred, “there would be huge consequences for the stability of the banking system.” Quoting case laws, the Central bank has asserted that “public interest has always been considered to be above private interest”, and must not be over-ridden by the “interest of an individual”.
After bank nationalisation in 1969 and again in 1981, banks implemented various welfare measures actively pursued by the Central government, at times with political intent. After nationalisation, the government has forgotten that only a fraction of the money lent out by banks is theirs, in the form of equity; the rest comes from depositors! The scenario may have changed now, with government-owned banks partially owned by private shareholders.
In the past, whenever governments wanted to waive borrowers’ dues partially or fully, cheques had to be written for the amount. The Central bank has consistently raised its voice against such decidedly political moves on the grounds that waivers militate against a healthy credit culture.
While waivers are the government’s purview, the RBI’s role is in protecting depositors’ interest. In the above case, the RBI has also submitted that “the banks are commercial entities that intermediate between the depositors and the borrowers, and are expected to run on viable commercial considerations. Moreover, banks being custodians of depositors’ money, need to be guided primarily by the protection of depositors’ interests.”
As the Supreme Court decides the legalities of a general loan waiver for the moratorium period, the point is whether the RBI should issue a directive to the regulated banks to waive interest on loans for a specified period? As the Statement of Objects and Reasons to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, says, the primary objective of banking legislation is the protection of the interests of the depositor. The RBI has to ensure that banks operate in a safe way so that depositors’ money is available to them when they need it.
The primary function of banks is to put the money of their account-holders to use by lending to others, who can then use it to buy a house, set up a business or send their children to college. Banks receive deposits guaranteeing a return to the depositors, and lend money to borrowers under different contracts and agreements. Forced dilution of contracts between the borrower and the bank may directly or indirectly lead to an inevitable abrogation of the contract between the bank and the depositor. Clearly, the case being heard in the Supreme Court is not only between the petitioner, the government and the RBI.
There is another very interested party who is neither directly present in the court nor legally represented, but is indirectly represented by the Central bank. The role of the RBI in this case is not only to preserve the stability of the financial system, it is also responsible for protecting the safety of depositors’ funds. Thus, the Supreme Court has to bear in mind the source of the money lent to the borrower by the bank under an agreement which, if breached for any public purpose as determined by the Supreme Court, would violate the trust of innumerable depositors who have placed their earnings in banks under another contract.
It can thus be inferred that funds borrowed and funds deposited are two sides of the same coin. One side of the coin cannot be pressured to change its facet and design without impacting the other. If the Supreme Court can consider the waiver of interest of borrowers during the period of the moratorium, will the same Court be amenable to decisions by banks to write down the interest payable to depositors during the same period?
Through The Billion Press. The writer is a former Chief General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals gained 5 per cent accompanied by above average ...
Investors need to be cautious considering the proposed ban on 27 generic insecticides
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...