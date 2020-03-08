Powering the economy with women entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs are capable of generating 150-170 million jobs in India by 2030, which is more than 25 per cent of the required jobs for the entire working-age. Currently, there are 13.5-15.7 million women-owned enterprises. These are mostly single-person ones that provide direct employment to 22-27 million people.

By the next decade, India will have a working-age population of around one billion, the highest in the world. Enabled by an increasingly educated population, the demographic dividend has the potential to give the economy a boost. Additional job creation is an area where the government and the private sector could fall short. Women entrepreneurs can play a vital role in providing more jobs and, thereby, drive social and personal transformation of women in society.

Ground reality

The Global Entrepreneurship and Development Institute (2015) has indicated that India’s performance is below the 20th percentile in the female entrepreneurship index. This is obviously below those in developed markets like the US and the UK, and also emerging economies like Brazil and Russia.

In reality, many reported businesses are ‘technically’ owned by women but not run or controlled by them. In the complex fabric of Indian society, women play a mere supporting role for various reasons administrative and financial. In certain cases, women entrepreneurs exist only ‘on paper’.

To change this, it is important to unlock their entrepreneurship potential and benchmarking it with those in high-performing countries. As per an estimate, accelerated efforts can result in the creation of 30 million enterprises a year, of which, around 40 per cent can be more than mere self-employment.

Crossing the barrier

One way to address the hurdles women entrepreneurs face is to set realistic goals for the various segments; scaled businesses, small or solo; urban or rural; agri-based or otherwise. A detailed understanding of the intricacies of each of these segments is a must to give a fillip to women entrepreneurship.

While the lack of information and absence of a marketing channel may hinder the solo entrepreneur in urban and rural areas, the dearth of finance for scalability due to the lopsided investor ecosystem remains a stumbling block at all levels and areas. The absence of support networks is an added disadvantage for both urban and rural entrepreneurs.

Overall, the community of women entrepreneurs face daily battles of cultural constraints and gender bias.

Future empowerment

In spite of all the odds, in the last 10 years the share of women-owned enterprises have gone up from 14 per cent to 20 per cent with the support of Central and State governments, investors, financial and educational institutions and, above all, the tenacity of the women workforce.

Single person enterprises form the largest group (rural non-farm, home-based) of women-enterprises at 38 per cent, followed by urban self-employed women who generally work from home, at 31 per cent.

The efforts by the State focussed on enabling to start up and scale by 2030 have the potential to increase direct employment by 50-60 million and indirect and induced employment by another 100-110 million.

To accelerate entrepreneurship amongst women, an integrated policy framework — with a categorical inclusion of semi-urban and rural India — with a coordinated plan across public and private stakeholders is a must. Also, providing access to finance through leading women-focussed funding initiatives is vital.

Enabling access to capability development and mentorship, and integration of formal and informal networks for exchanging ideas, information and capital are also important. . Thus, an ambitious yet realistic push can empower women and India to cross significant milestones.

The writer is President, ASSOCHAM