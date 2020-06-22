Huge conflict of interest in bank governance

Ensuring better tertiary and quaternary care for patients
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The Discussion Paper on “Governance in Commercial Banks” released by the RBI on June 11 is a high-quality document that contains principles drawn from those released by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in 2015.
But it skirts the significant “conflict of interest” issue involved in RBI nominees being on the boards of banks, which the regulator supervises. Perhaps, nowhere else in the world does the regulator sit on the boards of the entities it supervises.
Apart from this obvious conflict of interest, it raises fundamental and embarrassing questions on what the regulator’s nominees on bank boards were doing when later on, and unfortunately, issues of arguable lapses of board-level oversight came up.
The Asset Quality Review (AQR) of 2015 brought into the open a massive systemic issue of NPAs, from which the banks took at least four years to recover. It resulted in the downgrading of the asset status of accounts and, consequently, a spurt in NPAs (what the banks had shown as good accounts were found to be bad loans in plain English after the AQR by the RBI).
Strangely, no one seemed to ask then what the RBI nominees on the boards of these banks were doing when the NPA ‘management’ was going on. Account after account was restructured as a policy. Corporates would come to banks, which were totally averse to accepting the restructuring terms, saying “if you don’t approve the proposal fast, ‘your’ account will become NPA.” Mind you, it was as if the onus lay with the bankers to keep the loan good. Banks bought this thesis, not bothering to tell the corporates that “if you have borrowed, you better pay back.” The legal system for recovery was also weak.
It is my belief that in our system, the small borrower (home loan/mortgage loan/agri loan) almost always gets the short shrift while the bigger ones more often get treated with kid glove. Of course, ever since the historic and path-breaking move by the Narendra Modi government in 2016 to create the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, banks have regained the upper hand, hiccups notwithstanding.
Questions of governance at the board level, however, remain unanswered. “What was he/she sitting there and doing?” This is an unarticulated question applicable to the RBI nominee in the context of the pre-AQR days, and subsequent events like the Nirav Modi scam. He/she ought to be as inculpable/culpable as the other board members — and the basic anomaly is of the regulator sitting on the board itself. Therefore, it is surprising that the idea of the RBI disengaging from bank boards has not been mooted even now.
This was raised and discussed by a previous committee headed by PJ Nayak in May 2014, which stated unambiguously: “The principle that RBI as the Regulator and Supervisor of banks should not be on bank boards (and therefore not be party to bank management decisions) is unexceptional. RBI has written to the Government seeking permission to withdraw its nominees (who could either be serving or retired RBI officers, as the government ‘scheme’ requires them to have knowledge of ‘bank regulation or supervision’) from bank boards, except when there are special concerns.”
Again, it would be fair to ask: What happened to this written representation? If for any reason it has been decided to continue with the practice, it is better that it is clarified so that these “Discussion Papers” become more meaningful. Ultimately, all of us have a single goal — a strong financial sector.
It may also be relevant to recall that the current Chief Economic Advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, was a member of the Nayak Committee.
The second issue is the absence of a key BCBS (Basel Committee on Banking Supervision) norm on the need to customise governance to fit the size and scale of operations. What applies to the country’s banking icon, SBI, need not be applicable to a smaller bank like Karnataka Bank or Federal Bank.
Para 16 of the BCBS document states that “the implementation of these principles should be commensurate with the size, complexity, structure, economic significance, risk profile and business model of the bank and the group (if any) to which it belongs. This means making reasonable adjustments where appropriate for banks with lower risk profiles, and being alert to the higher risks that may accompany more complex and publicly listed institutions.”
It is high time we realised that the Basel norms themselves do not necessarily warrant uniform application of norms, irrespective of size.
The third and, more important, thing is the purpose, scope and transparency of the annual supervisory review/audit of banks, especially on matters of governance. The supervisory manager’s report (the audit report) is wide ranging, comprehensive and is a positive tool for course correction. It has great relevance to governance and for all stakeholders, including customers and minority shareholders.
But this report’s observations on board-level proceedings/oversight can at times be adverse in nature. This is an oddity, because the board has an RBI senior nominee as well. And the BCBS has clearly laid down that “in the context of board responsibilities, the term ‘oversee’ should be understood to mean ‘oversee and be satisfied with’.” So these reports can have connotations of indictments.
From a banker’s perspective, it could even be asked whether with a board nominee, isn’t there a concurrent evaluation by the RBI of any PSU bank’s functioning anyway; and, aren’t the adverse notings in the supervisory reports (especially the macro-level comments) in the nature of self-goals?
The fourth, and final, point is that there is a need to examine the allowing of transparency on the audit findings. At least, something like a summary should be in the public domain, especially in a country like India, where public ownership defines the banking sector (and the troubled private sector becomes the public sector, if history is any indication).
The customers and the public (taxpayers included) are the ultimate stakeholders. In my view, there is nothing to be lost by putting out at least a summary of the annual RBI evaluation of banks. If only it was done with, say, YES Bank, investors and depositors would have been better informed about the shape of things to come.
At present, it is not even made known within the bank concerned. Only a chosen few are privy to the RBI supervisory ratings of the bank.
The reports are not made available in its entirety even to all who are categorised as “senior management” for all other purposes, including corrective action. The organisation’s compliance culture may well improve when the rank and file also know what the RBI expects them to do. All stakeholders will welcome some more sunlight in regard to the RBI’s supervisory reports.
The writer is a top public sector bank executive. Views are personal
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Arkam Ventures, previously Unitary Helion, has achieved first close of ₹325 crore of a ₹700-crore fund. The ...
With the Magic Keyboard, it’s a notebook as long as you don’t need PC software not available for it. With the ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Pulses harvest in the upcoming season is likely to stay at around 80 lakh tonnes
The August futures have broken out of ₹47,650, turning the outlook positive
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...