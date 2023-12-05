Deepak Rajagopal

There appears to be a consensus in India that its efforts to address climate change should not compromise its economic future.

Although transportation currently accounts for only about 10 per cent of India’s energy-related carbon emissions and despite the fact that it is currently cheaper to reduce greenhouse gas (for simplicity, carbon) emissions from electricity generation, there are strong reasons to already begin a transition to low-carbon transportation future that will eventually lead to a net-zero carbon transportation.

Firstly, emissions from transportation can be mitigated in several ways such as slowing growth in private vehicles especially cars, increasing public-transit ridership, raising fuel economy of vehicles, and growing the share of rail freight. While each of these is worth pursuing, to achieve serious reductions in carbon in the longer run, a transition away from oil is inevitable. Reducing oil consumption will also help improve energy imports and could help improve balance of trade and energy security.

Secondly, this promise throws up challenges — as challenging as it is to transition away from coal, moving away from oil-based transportation is far more challenging. While there are multiple clean alternatives to coal including solar, wind, nuclear, hydro, and geothermal, there exist few alternatives that are truly low carbon and societally cheaper than oil with respect to the transportation sector. Biofuels can be low carbon, but their carbon footprint is variable (depends on how they are made) and their water footprint can be comparable to oil because they cause greater pollution of soil and water chemicals, and will not reduce, let alone eliminate tail-pipe emissions.

Hydrogen today is made from natural gas and hence more carbon-intensive per km travelled relative to petrol and diesel. Hydrogen made by splitting water using solar and wind energy sounds good on paper and is viable on paper only for the next decade at least.

BEV alternative

This leaves battery electric vehicles (BEV) as the only alternative to oil today with no tail-pipe emissions, low water footprint, already cleaner than petrol/diesel and will get greener as electricity gets greener. But BEVs are not without their own challenges such as higher upfront cost, lack of charging infrastructure, time for refuelling, critical minerals not available domestically, high end technology for making battery cells which needs to be imported, and high cost of recycling batteries.

The benefits need to be weighed against the costs , explicit and implicit, of transitioning away from oil and internal combustion engine vehicles. An obvious cost is the burden of subsidies on public finances. The FAME II 2019 scheme for BEVs had an outlay of ₹10,000 crore over five years but this amounts to only 0.04 per cent of India’s annual budget of ₹45-lakh crore for 2023-24.3 It has been reported that FAME III might have an outlay of ₹40,000- ₹50,000 crore.

The National Green Hydrogen mission announced in 2023 has twice the total outlay of FAME II across 7 years or 0.06 per cent of current annual budget. These seem small but so is the total number of vehicles these subsidies can support. FAME II aims to help adoption of a mere 5,500 electric buses (less than 1 per cent of India’s bus fleet) and 55,000 cars (1 per cent of annual sales of cars and commercial vehicles). These costs might seem small but their success depends on whether these policies lead to BEVs and hydrogen vehicles becoming commercially viable without subsidies.

Then there are implicit subsidies which are foregone revenues from the GST rebate on EVs (5 per cent versus 28 per cent for petrol/diesel cars) and lost excise and VAT on petrol and diesel which account for about 50 per cent of their retail price.

Tax revenue angle

Currently oil products generate 90 per cent of excise and central excise accounts for 12 per cent of all central taxes (including State share) while VAT on oil (15 per cent of the retail price of petrol and diesel) is major source of revenue for States. In a recent paper, this writer has estimated that on a per vehicle basis, each petrol or diesel vehicle generates more than six-fold greater taxes for the Central and State governments combined over its life relative to a BEV today. As a corollary, this paper shows that despite their upfront cost, BEVs can be cheaper on a lifecycle cost of ownership basis in the absence of any subsidies and that they reduce total imports and carbon emissions.

However, in addition to reducing government revenues, they also entail fewer jobs across the life of a vehicle, as they require fewer components to be manufactured, assembled, maintained, and replaced.

This is not to suggest that India should temper its ambitions for transitioning away from oil. Instead, it reveals the need for a more sustainable and well thought out long-term strategy; this entails adopting a more holistic plan that will make up for the loss in excise taxes without necessitating distortions elsewhere in the economy — one that does not rely on subsidies which already are substantial.

To be sure, there are dilemmas in making this transition work. Simply reducing the GST rebate runs the risk of making BEVs even costlier which will slow adoption. Implementing a carbon tax on fuels can help but this will also decline if the intended effect of reducing fossil fuel consumption comes to pass. Policymakers also need to plan for additional job creation to compensate for low labour intensity of an electrified transport sector.

The writer is Associate Professor, Institute of Environment and Sustainability, UCLA