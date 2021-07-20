Smart tech is giving farm sector a boost

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The pandemic has accelerated the digitisation of India’s farm sector. Digital agricultural applications will allow the industry to increase operational productivity and yield quality, at the same time reduce expenses and waste.
Smart farming is much more efficient than traditional methods. The IoT-based system can monitor agricultural land — soil moisture, humidity and temperature — with the help of sensors and mechanised irrigation practices. For instance, a farmer can monitor his field from anywhere and get an alert as and when the soil moisture level goes down, prompting him to initiate irrigation.
Here, both the digital and physical infrastructure work together, but small farmers in villages and cities face difficulty in pairing the two. Agri start-ups can reach out to all these farmers and make it a viable and cost-effective solution.
The government’s free app, Kisan Suvidha, provides farmers information on current weather, market price, dealer info, plant protection, and more. The app also shares market prices of commodities at the nearest location and the maximum price in the State and India. There is also ISRO’s Geo-platform, Bhuvan, which provides valuable data on the plantation, pest surveillance and weather.
The use of such information from these apps can be optimised by the farmer. As Covid-19 conformities and protocols continue to restrict the labour force, intelligent technologies like precision agriculture and drones can help manage the farms.
There are over 1.25 lakh panchayats with broadband access at present. Government measures like direct purchase from farmers and farmer producer organisation, besides online buying through e-Nam portals and private e-mandis like Agribazaar, are positive initiatives.
Agri-tech start-ups, by analysing various data, can help farmers get crop insurance and institutional credit. These tech agencies and government programmes will not only help sustain India’s agri sector but will also drive it towards significant growth even in the post-Covid era.
The writer is CEO, Knowledge Network Solutions
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...