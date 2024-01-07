The introduction of the Telecommunications Bill of 2023 heralds a major reform in India’s telecom sector, signalling a transformative shift in the regulatory paradigm.

This landmark legislation is set to overhaul the existing norms, specifically targeting the management of telecom towers and the streamlining of Right-of-Way (ROW) processes.

These reforms are crucial in an era where telecommunications technology is rapidly advancing, especially with the impending nationwide rollout of 5G networks.

The Bill’s introduction is timely, as it seeks to address the burgeoning need for a more robust and efficient telecom infrastructure while tackling the complexities introduced by new technologies.

With the current count of telecom towers in India exceeding 7.5 lakh, and an anticipated doubling due to the onset of 5G technology, there is an urgent need for a well-structured regulatory framework.

The unchecked growth in the number of telecom towers raises concerns about radiation exposure and the efficient use of resources.

A closer look at international standards, notably Singapore’s method of handling telecom towers, offers insight into the success of government-led regulation in this domain. Singapore’s model efficiently controls tower proliferation while concurrently addressing health concerns related to radiation exposure.

This approach serves as an effective blueprint that India could consider adopting, demonstrating how strategic government intervention can lead to a more optimized and safer telecom infrastructure.

The Indian Scenario

In India, the prevalent practice of telecom operators erecting their exclusive towers has led to an unsustainable surge in the number of towers.

This situation underscores the need for specific regulations in the Telecommunications Bill of 2023.

The introduction of clear regulatory guidelines is crucial, demanding stringent norms for the commissioning and management of telecom towers. Equally important is promoting shared infrastructure use, which can significantly reduce the unnecessary proliferation of towers.

Finally, it’s essential to strike a balance between safety and growth. The expansion of telecom infrastructure must align with public health standards.

The Bill’s approach to the Right-of-Way (ROW) for telecom infrastructure is another critical aspect that requires attention.

The current absence of a centralised regulatory framework for ROW leads to delays and inconsistencies, particularly impacting rural connectivity.

Unified approach

The absence of uniform Right-of-Way (ROW) processes significantly widens the digital divide, an issue that gains urgency considering the substantial investment earmarked for rural digital connectivity.

The Bill’s introduction offers a critical opportunity to develop and implement a standardised set of ROW guidelines. This step is crucial to ensure that the benefits of technological advancement reach all corners of the country equally.

A ‘Time-to-Serve’ framework, as seen in other global contexts, could be instrumental in expediting service delivery.

This model mandates a time-bound response to ROW requests, which is critical for the timely implementation of rural connectivity projects.

The rebranding of the Bharatnet project as ‘Bharat Nidi’ is a significant move by India to close the rural-urban digital divide.

However, the success of this ambitious project hinges on its ability to motivate telecom operators to share and augment their existing dark fibre networks.

To facilitate this, the Bill proposes a strategy centred on offering attractive incentives to telecom operators.

An essential aspect of this strategy is the empowerment of rural youth by ensuring that the digital divide does not impede the growth and development of India’s future leaders in rural areas.

The Telecommunications Bill of 2023 has the potential to significantly enhance India’s telecom infrastructure, aligning it with the demands of the digital age. By addressing the twin challenges of telecom tower regulation and streamlining ROW processes, the Bill can pave the way for sustainable and equitable growth in the telecom sector.

The writer is Managing Director at Primus Partners