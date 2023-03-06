The auto sector has focussed on integrating the entire ecosystem to ensure quick and safe transportation of goods and services, and in the process, boost profitability.

In the Indian context, there have been some pertinent concerns regarding vehicle and consignment theft among fleet owners, besides a general eagerness towards desiring robust, durable trucks that come with the potential of maximising productivity. Deployment of a superior telematics management system can vitally help in fleet management, enabling safety, operational efficiency and vehicle maintenance. Indeed, trends suggest that the telematics market within commercial vehicles is only set to rise, with a CAGR of over 15 per cent between 2022-27.

At their core, telematics systems combine communication modules and data analytics to power a range of tools essential for improved fleet and business efficiency.

These systems leverage GPS technology, sensors, diagnostic codes and internet connectivity to provide real-time data on engine diagnostics, location tracking, fuel usage, driver behaviour and overall vehicle activity.

Taken together, these features within the system enable it to generate rich, data-driven real-time fleet insights that can help make substantial changes for improved efficiency.

Telematics also provide specific interventions towards improvement in utilisation, but on one, single unified platform. This makes it easier for both fleet owners and drivers to help run the business more efficiently. Smart digital features inherently automate several tasks such as optimising routes, ensuring compliance or scheduling and keeping track of maintenance due dates, allowing customers to focus on their business and end customers.

Because telematics systems are built with exhaustive features and leading technology, they extend a multi-axled, holistic focus to help improve efficiency, maintain vehicles, and manage fleet health.

Besides safety, telematics also helps the vehicle and the fleet at large, stay at its best. It keeps track of vehicle and engine health, provides maintenance insights, and pre-empts breakdowns. This, along with driver behaviour monitoring, saves costs on maintenance considerably.

Tata Motors’ connected telematics platform, Fleet Edge, offers advanced features for better fleet utilisation.

With more than 3 lakh Tata trucks already plying on the road integrated with the state-of-the-art Fleet Edge system, telematics will only gain ground.

The writer is a senior executive at Tata Motors