The power of 5G

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Mobile phone networks have evolved over the years, starting with 1G (first generation), which was launched in Japan by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in 1979. 1G network was available in the US by 1983.
The first commercial digital cellular network, 2G, was launched in 1991. This was followed by 3G, which came into service by 2001. It enabled internet surfing and streaming of music on mobile devices.
4G, which offers today’s standard services like video streaming, online gaming, high speed data transfer, etc., was launched in 2009. But it has reached its capacity and now the world needs a faster network. 5G was launched in 2019, and it is expected to be 20 times faster than 4G and will support mass IoT (Internet of Things) deployment.
The network capabilities of 5G, which hasn’t been launched across the globe yet, will lead to the next digital revolution. The next generation of wireless cellular tech will see the enhancement of machine-to-machine connectivity, bringing in a new automated society. Technologies such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT, and cloud computing will make extraordinary leaps with 5G.
In the health industry alone, 5G is revolutionising the way medical professionals and patients work together. On 5G’s network, AI will be able to diagnose and develop treatment plans for patients. Soon, robots could be found on farms, monitoring crop conditions.
5G will change almost every aspect of our lives — how we drive, grow our food, and even how we support our favourite sports teams.
Apple, Samsung, Goggle and Motorola have already rolled out 5G compatible phones in the market.
5G is based on OFDM (orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing). It is a method that reduces interference by modulating a digital signal across different channels. 5G will expand the mobile ecosystem to new industries. It will contribute to enhancing user experience through boundless extreme reality, smooth IoT capabilities, new enterprise applications and instant cloud access. With higher data speeds and reliable networks, 5G will boost efficiency in businesses and, at the same time, provide users quick access to more information.
5G for the military will improve intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and processing, and enable new methods of command and control. It would streamline logistics systems for increased efficiency. Every munition, sensor, weapon and robot in the battlefield will be connected and they can communicate with each other.
The way the military would be able to collect, process and interpret data and control devices and sensors remotely will bring in new dimensions to warfare.
In India, 5G is still at a nascent stage, no commercial development has taken place so far. Network operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, etc., have already partnered with global vendors and are working on establishing 5G networks.
Earlier this year, the Standing Committee on Information Technology was informed that 5G will roll out in India for specific uses by 2022 as 4G is expected to continue in India for at least another 5-6 years.
Mobile users do not need a new SIM for 5G. The existing 4G SIM will work, but with some limitations. Also, 4G phones will work on a 5G network, but not at the coveted 5G speed.
The cost of using data on 5G wireless service will not be that different from what customers incur to get 4G service. 5G technology has the potential to bring data costs even lower than for the current 4G services, industry experts believe.
But 5G will require new transmission infrastructure, including thousands of cell towers and tens of thousands of antennas.
The writer is an an independent consultant in energy, project management, and software
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...