Why digital payment is a public good

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
There has been a phenomenal growth in mobile-based digital payments. Unified Payments Interface (UPI), a retail digital-payments product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), alone saw about 2,100 crore transactions during the past 12 months; a whopping increase of nearly 900 crore transactions, or a year-on-year growth of 75 per cent. On the contrary, the hitherto popular retail payment formats, based on platforms like ATM, micro-ATM, NEFT, IMPS, POS, RTGS and cheques, together accounted for about 1,500 crore transactions in the past 12 months.
A robust and secure payment infrastructure with continuous innovations is the key to push transaction volumes. The new umbrella entities (NUEs) envisioned by the RBI are expected to do just this. The scope of activities of the NUEs would be similar to that of NPCI, however with a distinct difference in intent — the potential of doing business ‘for profit’.
Payment systems lay the tracks for easy movement of money. Though banks are primarily the front-end of the retail payment systems, let us look at the linkage of all banks through an exchange house (switch) that facilitates real time inter-bank movement of funds.
The RBI and the government own the currency printing presses and manage the supply chain of currency notes through RBI-owned currency chests. Cash services for retail customers were for long confined to bank counters until ATMs were introduced. Subsequently, came the interoperable ATMs and the RBI set up the National Financial Switch (NFS), networking them all. The NFS is currently run by NPCI. On the digital payments front, as early as 2004-05, the RBI created the RTGS and the NEFT systems, which are now available 24x7x365 for quick transfer of funds.
In a separate development, Mastercard/VISA brought credit cards to India and provided a switch for merchant payments with both debit and credit cards. The RBI’s 2005 vision document on payments system, inter alia, envisioned the need for being atmanirbharta (self-reliant) on lines of Mastercard/VISA.
This led to the birth of NPCI as a ‘not-for-profit’ self-reliant institution for public good. During the past 11 years, this institution has changed the landscape of payments in India with active support from the RBI, the government and the promoter banks, which include SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank.
NPCI has developed a broad-spectrum of digital payment products, unlike Mastercard/VISA that focussed primarily on card-based payments. NPCI came into global limelight with its flagship product — the UPI — which revolutionised digital payments, making them as easy as cash transactions leading to its exponential growth.
For such innovations to perpetuate, competition is the key. In this regard, with an objective to further strengthen the retail payments ecosystem in the country by building new products, enhance access, improve customer convenience and safety, the RBI has invited private players to create NUEs.
Though the country reaped the benefits of competition in telecommunications and banking, is it prudent to replicate this in the payments system? Should private entities be privy to sensitive payment information?
The financial information captured through digital payment systems can be exploited for undue business benefits, stunting competition and so on.
However, should private NUEs get licence, to eliminate conflict of interest, it is apposite to ensure that no promoter participates in more than one NUE. This would probably bind the banks, who promoters of NPCI, not to break away from it since it would not be the RBI’s intention to build new entities at the cost of an existing platform like NPCI.
The government and the RBI bear the cost for issuance of currency, which is a public good. Digital payments that substitute paper-based transactions are also public good for which both the RBI and NPCI have developed the infrastructure without any profit intent. So, should private NUEs for retail payments be allowed to run the same for profit?
Like NPCI, the NUE would primarily serve banks, which in turn would facilitate their customers to transact digitally in a seamless fashion. Thus, when the public is the ultimate beneficiary, are there pitfalls in allowing ‘for-profit’ NUEs in contrast to NPCI, which is a ‘not-for-profit’ entity? Bringing in the concept of profit for such umbrella entities providing essential payment services is likely to stifle decisions made towards public good.
Perhaps, the RBI can prompt NUEs to be ‘not-for-profit’, Section 8, companies.
Digital payments should remain a public good for more reasons than one.
First, it is good to have NUEs for digital payments to promote competition and spur innovation. However, there are risks involved in privatisation and in consumer financial transactions data being exposed to exploitation.
Second, like RTGS is with the RBI or UPI with NPCI, other retail digital payments services should remain under an umbrella not run by private entities for profit.
Third, NPCI as a ‘not-for-profit’ umbrella entity is already a role model.
Fourth, even if NUEs are licensed, it should be ensured that a single entity does not promote two NUEs.
The writer is Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Bombay
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...