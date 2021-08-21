4 mantras to help you borrow wisely

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
There’s plenty of personal finance advice on saving and investing wisely. But for most young folks, borrowing to fund their lifestyle often precedes investing.
Biting off more loans than you can chew early in life can put a spoke in your wealth creation plans even before you get started. With many lenders jostling for the retail loan pie, loan products today come in slick disguises too. So here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and borrow wisely.
Any kind of borrowing entails taking on future hardship in the form of loan obligations to gratify an immediate need. But getting into the habit of instant gratification for all your needs, wants and luxuries locks up your future incomes in EMIs and robs you of the flexibility to make career or life decisions.
This makes it important for you to put some thought into the kind of spending for which you will borrow. To ensure that loans don’t deplete your wealth, distinguish between appreciating assets and depreciating ones.
When you borrow to invest in an appreciating asset such as land, a home, or an educational degree, returns you earn in the long run can compensate, at least partly, for the interest costs you incur.
But if you borrow to fund depreciating assets, you face the double whammy of interest costs on top of eroding asset value. Folks who take loans to replace their smartphone every year would know the pain of paying EMIs, long after an item has outlived its usefulness.
When assessing if they can afford a new car, consumer appliance, or home loan, most folks look at only the EMI or equated monthly installment. Knowing this, lenders obligingly structure their EMIs ‘flexibly’ as step-up or balloon EMIs, so that the initial EMIs are small, but expand as time goes by.
But this gimmick hurts more than helps you as a borrower. Lower EMIs at the beginning of your loan term merely postpone your repayment and help the lender load extract additional interest, adding to your total outgo.
Take the case of a ₹10 lakh car loan for 5 years, at a fixed rate of 7.5 per cent. The EMI based on the old-fashioned fixed calculation would be ₹20,038 per month. This essentially means a total outgo of ₹12.02 lakh including interest on the ₹10 lakh loan at the end of 5 years.
Should you opt for a step-up EMI, where you pay ₹8,990 for the first six months and ₹22,240 for the next 54 months, you end up shelling out ₹12.55 lakh for the same term. In a balloon repayment scheme, which stretches your loan tenure to 7 years, you start with an EMI of ₹11,110 in the first year, going up to ₹12,220 in the second year, and so on until your EMI hits ₹99,990 in the last month. In this case, you’d end up shelling out ₹14.12 lakh to the lender. That’s 17 per cent more than the simple EMI.
When it comes to investment products, most folks are constantly on the hunt for better rates. But with loans, they carry a misplaced sense of loyalty to their lender and pay EMIs like clockwork.
Worries about processing charges and paperwork are also deterrents to making any switch.
However, Indian lenders are no longer allowed to charge prepayment penalty on floating rate loans.
Most lenders are quite willing to offer attractive deals with minimal paperwork to customers jumping ship from their competitors because they like to add new clients with a readymade repayment record.
Your existing lender may take his own sweet time to reset your interest rate when market interest rates are falling.
But most lenders are quite willing to offer much lower rates to their brand-new customers. This makes transferring your home loan balance to a new lender the best way to expedite rate resets.
Given the size and tenor of home loans, a simple switch from one lender to another can make quite a difference to your wealth in the long run. Switching a ₹30 lakh home loan with a remaining tenure of 15 years, from a bank charging 8 per cent interest to one charging 6.75 per cent, can reduce your EMI outgo from ₹28,670 a month to ₹26,547 and your total loan repayment from ₹51.6 lakh to ₹47.7 lakh.
Loans, as we explained earlier, can rob you not just of the ability to spend, but also of career and financial flexibility. This makes it important for you to pay down your loan whenever you accumulate a reasonable lump sum.
If you’ve built up significant sums in your bank deposits from salary cheques, bonus from your employer, or a windfall from the stock market, use that to prepay your loans as soon as you can.
While prepaying, prioritize high-rate loans and keep tax benefits in mind. But ultimately, if you have sufficient sums saved up to prepay your home loan, don’t let tax considerations nudge you into continuing with EMIs.
The tax saving on a home loan repayment only lets you save on your interest costs and doesn’t really bolster your income or wealth.
This is a free article from the BusinessLine premium Portfolio segment. For more such content, please subscribe to The Hindu BusinessLine online.)
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...