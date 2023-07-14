Aurobindo Pharma (₹738): This stock has been in a steady uptrend since early February. After falling in the preceding months, Aurobindo Pharma established a rally on the back of the support at ₹400 in the first week of February.

The trend remains positive and as it stands, there are no signs of a bearish reversal on the daily, as well as the weekly chart. Currently trading at about ₹738, the stock shows potential to rally towards the nearest resistance at ₹770 in the near-term.

Considering the above factors, you may hold the 755-strike call option. You can retain both lots (i.e., 2,200 quantity).

That said, you need to have a close watch on this going ahead. Because, next week is the third week of the month and hence, the options might experience higher time decay. Even a flat movement in the stock can result in a significant drop in the option premium.

So, it is advisable to exit your position the moment the stock touches the resistance at ₹770, irrespective of the price of the option.

After you exit, if the stock continues to rally and breaches the resistance at ₹770, you can consider buying the call options again. But this time, opt for next month expiry so that you will have lesser time decay risk.

The strike price can be chosen based on your risk appetite. That said, do not buy far out-of-the-money (OTM) options. The cost of those options may be lower but the probability of you making money will also be lower.

In case the stock fails to appreciate to ₹770 before the end of next week i.e., July 21, it is better to exit or roll over to the next month contract.

In any case, once the stock hits ₹770, make an exit and re-enter after the barrier at ₹770 is breached. A breakout of this resistance can lead to a rally to ₹820, the immediate notable resistance above ₹770.

