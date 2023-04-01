The National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has launched an online portal called NEST recently, for investor complaints and grievances. This is like SEBI’s SCORES (SEBI Online Complaint Redressal System) – a Web-based centralised grievance redressal system.

Earlier, participants who had complaints related to NCDEX’s members had to go through an Investor Service Centre. Investors could lodge their complaints in the format prescribed by the exchange along with the supporting documents either through mail or may send the complaints to the nearest centre.

But the exchange’s new Web portal has gone a step ahead. Through this online platform, participants can e-file their grievances, arbitration, and appellate arbitration complaints.

The entire process is now made easy, as one is able to file a complaint and upload the supporting documents in this portal itself without having to mail the same to investor service centres separately. Also, it is now possible to track the complaints and access information easily. Faster resolution of grievances can be expected through this system.

To access this portal, one should visit www.ncdex.com. Under ‘Investors Services’, select ‘Complaint registration form’ and you will be redirected to the portal. You can choose any of the three options to file a grievance – register complaint with exchange, which is the NEST; link to access SEBI’s SCORES portal; and register complaint using old form.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit