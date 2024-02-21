₹1454 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1420

1480

1515

Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 1440

₹1684 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1670

1640

1700

1720

Go long only above 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1690

₹406 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

404

399

409

411

Go long only below 404. Stop-loss can be kept at 405

₹277 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

270

279

282

Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now.

₹2941 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2920

2900

2960

3000

Go long only above 2960. Keep the stop-loss at 2945

₹760 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

757

752

764

768

Take fresh longs only above 764 with a stop-loss at 762

₹4030 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4015

3980

4050

4070

Go short on a break below 4015. Keep the stop-loss at 4025

22232 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22140

22050

22270

22400

Take fresh longs only above 22270. Keep the stop-loss at 22240

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

