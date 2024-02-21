₹1454 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1420
1480
1515
Initiate fresh longs now. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
₹1684 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1670
1640
1700
1720
Go long only above 1700. Keep the stop-loss at 1690
₹406 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
404
399
409
411
Go long only below 404. Stop-loss can be kept at 405
₹277 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
270
279
282
Outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now.
₹2941 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2920
2900
2960
3000
Go long only above 2960. Keep the stop-loss at 2945
₹760 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
757
752
764
768
Take fresh longs only above 764 with a stop-loss at 762
₹4030 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4015
3980
4050
4070
Go short on a break below 4015. Keep the stop-loss at 4025
22232 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22140
22050
22270
22400
Take fresh longs only above 22270. Keep the stop-loss at 22240
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
