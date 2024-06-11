₹1562 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1520
1570
1580
Go short now and at 1567. Keep the stop-loss at 1575
₹1500 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1450
1510
1540
Go short now and at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1515
₹437 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
433
431
439
442
Wait for a rise. Go short at 438 with a stop-loss at 440
₹259 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
258
255
261
264
Go short on a break below 258. Keep the stop-loss at 260
₹2941 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2930
2900
2950
2975
Go short only below 2930. Stop-loss can be kept at 2940
₹832 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
826
820
834
840
Go short now and at 833. Keep the stop-loss at 836
₹3856 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3830
3800
3875
3910
Take fresh shorts now and at 3870. Stop-loss can be kept at 3885
23230 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23200
23000
23300
23400
Go short on a break below 23200. Keep the stop-loss at 23220
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
