₹1562 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1520

1570

1580

Go short now and at 1567. Keep the stop-loss at 1575

₹1500 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1450

1510

1540

Go short now and at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1515

₹437 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

433

431

439

442

Wait for a rise. Go short at 438 with a stop-loss at 440

₹259 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

258

255

261

264

Go short on a break below 258. Keep the stop-loss at 260

₹2941 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2930

2900

2950

2975

Go short only below 2930. Stop-loss can be kept at 2940

₹832 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

826

820

834

840

Go short now and at 833. Keep the stop-loss at 836

₹3856 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3830

3800

3875

3910

Take fresh shorts now and at 3870. Stop-loss can be kept at 3885

23230 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23200

23000

23300

23400

Go short on a break below 23200. Keep the stop-loss at 23220

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

