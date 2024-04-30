₹1528 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1530
1550
Buy if the stock goes above 1530; stop-loss at 1510.
₹1435 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1385
1445
1480
Short-term trend is uncertain; do not trade.
₹438 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
428
442
450
Initiate fresh longs in the stock; stop-loss at 428.
₹283 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
275
285
300
Go long if the stock breaks out of 285; stop-loss at 275.
₹2930 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2890
2830
2975
3000
The stock is charting a sideways trend; stay out.
₹826 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
800
780
835
850
Buy now and on a dip to 800; place stop-loss at 775.
₹3870 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3810
3750
3900
4000
Consider fresh longs above 3900; stop-loss at 3860.
22745 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22625
22500
22750
22950
Go long on the breakout of 22750; stop-loss at 22680.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
