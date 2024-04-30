₹1528 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1530

1550

Buy if the stock goes above 1530; stop-loss at 1510.

₹1435 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1385

1445

1480

Short-term trend is uncertain; do not trade.

₹438 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

428

442

450

Initiate fresh longs in the stock; stop-loss at 428.

₹283 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

275

285

300

Go long if the stock breaks out of 285; stop-loss at 275.

₹2930 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2890

2830

2975

3000

The stock is charting a sideways trend; stay out.

₹826 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

780

835

850

Buy now and on a dip to 800; place stop-loss at 775.

₹3870 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3810

3750

3900

4000

Consider fresh longs above 3900; stop-loss at 3860.

22745 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22625

22500

22750

22950

Go long on the breakout of 22750; stop-loss at 22680.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   