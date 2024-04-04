₹1482 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1450

1500

1520

Breaks out of a range. Go long with a stop-loss at 1460.

₹1480 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1465

1500

1525

Trend is bearish but there is a strong support; stay away.

₹425 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

412

430

435

No momentum on either side. Do not trade this stock.

₹275 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

268

278

284

Stay out and buy if the price dips to 270; stop-loss at 266.

₹2942 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2940

2910

2970

3000

Sell if it breaks below 2940; place stop-loss at 2970.

₹770 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

760

750

775

790

Go long if it breaks out of 775; place stop-loss at 760.

₹3947 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3875

3840

3930

4025

Buy now and on a dip to 3875; place a stop-loss at 3840.

22547 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22500

22400

22650

22750

Buy on a dip to 22450 and 22400; keep stop-loss at 22350.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

