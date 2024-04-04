₹1482 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1450
1500
1520
Breaks out of a range. Go long with a stop-loss at 1460.
₹1480 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1475
1465
1500
1525
Trend is bearish but there is a strong support; stay away.
₹425 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
412
430
435
No momentum on either side. Do not trade this stock.
₹275 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
268
278
284
Stay out and buy if the price dips to 270; stop-loss at 266.
₹2942 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2940
2910
2970
3000
Sell if it breaks below 2940; place stop-loss at 2970.
₹770 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
760
750
775
790
Go long if it breaks out of 775; place stop-loss at 760.
₹3947 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3875
3840
3930
4025
Buy now and on a dip to 3875; place a stop-loss at 3840.
22547 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22500
22400
22650
22750
Buy on a dip to 22450 and 22400; keep stop-loss at 22350.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
