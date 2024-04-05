₹1527 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1540

1560

Good upward momentum. Buy with stop-loss at 1500.

₹1486 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1465

1500

1525

Trend is bearish but there is a strong support; stay away.

₹422 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

412

430

435

No momentum on either side. Do not trade this stock.

₹269 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

268

265

275

280

Buy as the stock is near a support; stop-loss at 265.

₹2926 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2880

2960

3000

Trading near a support; go long with stop-loss at 2880.

₹759 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

755

750

775

790

Go long if it breaks out of 765; place stop-loss at 750.

₹4003 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3970

3930

4025

4050

Initiate longs on a breakout of 4025; stop-loss at 3970.

22637 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22530

22450

22650

22750

Buy if it breaks out of 22650; place stop-loss at 22580.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

