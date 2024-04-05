₹1527 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1540
1560
Good upward momentum. Buy with stop-loss at 1500.
₹1486 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1465
1500
1525
Trend is bearish but there is a strong support; stay away.
₹422 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
412
430
435
No momentum on either side. Do not trade this stock.
₹269 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
265
275
280
Buy as the stock is near a support; stop-loss at 265.
₹2926 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2880
2960
3000
Trading near a support; go long with stop-loss at 2880.
₹759 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
755
750
775
790
Go long if it breaks out of 765; place stop-loss at 750.
₹4003 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3970
3930
4025
4050
Initiate longs on a breakout of 4025; stop-loss at 3970.
22637 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22530
22450
22650
22750
Buy if it breaks out of 22650; place stop-loss at 22580.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
