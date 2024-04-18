₹1509 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1520

1540

Go long only above 1520. Keep the stop-loss at 1515

₹1415 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1350

1425

1440

Go short now and at 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1435

₹426 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

419

430

433

Go long now and on dips at 424 with a stop-loss at 421

₹283 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

279

276

287

291

Wait for dips. Go long at 280. Keep the stop-loss at 278

₹2934 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2890

2830

2960

3000

Go long only above 2960. Stop-loss can be placed at 2945

₹752 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

748

743

756

760

Wait for a rise. Go short at 755. Keep the stop-loss at 758

₹3872 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3840

3780

3900

3950

Go short on a break below 3840. Keep the stop-loss at 3855

22211 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22100

21800

22250

22400

Take fresh shorts only below 22100 with a stop-loss at 22140

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

