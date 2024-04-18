₹1509 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1520
1540
Go long only above 1520. Keep the stop-loss at 1515
₹1415 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1350
1425
1440
Go short now and at 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1435
₹426 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
419
430
433
Go long now and on dips at 424 with a stop-loss at 421
₹283 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
279
276
287
291
Wait for dips. Go long at 280. Keep the stop-loss at 278
₹2934 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2890
2830
2960
3000
Go long only above 2960. Stop-loss can be placed at 2945
₹752 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
748
743
756
760
Wait for a rise. Go short at 755. Keep the stop-loss at 758
₹3872 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3840
3780
3900
3950
Go short on a break below 3840. Keep the stop-loss at 3855
22211 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22100
21800
22250
22400
Take fresh shorts only below 22100 with a stop-loss at 22140
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
