₹1507 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1520
1545
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1515. Keep the stop-loss at 1525
₹1442 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1380
1455
1470
Go short now and at 1450. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465
₹429 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
427
424
432
436
Go long now and at 428. Stop-loss can be placed at 426
₹277 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
273
271
279
281
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock
₹2918 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2885
2970
3000
Wait for dips. Go long at 2905. Keep the stop-loss at 2890
₹773 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
771
766
777
781
Go short only below 771. Stop-loss can be kept at 772
₹3874 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3850
3800
3900
3935
Go long on a break above 3900. Keep the stop-loss at 3885
22355 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22285
22180
22450
22530
Take fresh longs only above 22450 with a stop-loss at 22420
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
