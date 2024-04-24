₹1507 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1520

1545

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1515. Keep the stop-loss at 1525

₹1442 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1380

1455

1470

Go short now and at 1450. Stop-loss can be kept at 1465

₹429 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

427

424

432

436

Go long now and at 428. Stop-loss can be placed at 426

₹277 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

273

271

279

281

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock

₹2918 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2885

2970

3000

Wait for dips. Go long at 2905. Keep the stop-loss at 2890

₹773 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

771

766

777

781

Go short only below 771. Stop-loss can be kept at 772

₹3874 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3850

3800

3900

3935

Go long on a break above 3900. Keep the stop-loss at 3885

22355 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22285

22180

22450

22530

Take fresh longs only above 22450 with a stop-loss at 22420

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

