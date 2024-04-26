₹1511 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1520

1545

Go short only below 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹1438 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1450

1480

Go long only above 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1440

₹438 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

435

432

440

443

Go long only above 440. Stop-loss can be kept at 439

₹282 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

280

277

285

288

Go long now and at 281. Stop-loss can be placed at 279.

₹2918 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2875

2960

2990

Wait for dips. Go long at 2905. Keep the stop-loss at 2890

₹813 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

801

790

823

830

Go long on dips at 803. Stop-loss can be placed at 798

₹3852 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3800

2775

3900

3935

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this sock for now

22645 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22520

22450

22710

22850

Go long on a break above 22710. Keep the stop-loss at 22680

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

