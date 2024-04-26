₹1511 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1520
1545
Go short only below 1500. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹1438 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1450
1480
Go long only above 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
₹438 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
435
432
440
443
Go long only above 440. Stop-loss can be kept at 439
₹282 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
280
277
285
288
Go long now and at 281. Stop-loss can be placed at 279.
₹2918 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2875
2960
2990
Wait for dips. Go long at 2905. Keep the stop-loss at 2890
₹813 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
801
790
823
830
Go long on dips at 803. Stop-loss can be placed at 798
₹3852 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3800
2775
3900
3935
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this sock for now
22645 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22520
22450
22710
22850
Go long on a break above 22710. Keep the stop-loss at 22680
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.