₹1548 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1510
1560
1590
Go long only above 1560. Stop-loss can be kept at 1555
₹1495 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1460
1515
1535
Go long now and at 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1480
₹426 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
420
431
435
Wait for dips. Go long at 424. Keep the stop-loss at 421
₹269 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
266
264
271
273
Go long on dips at 267. Stop-loss can be placed at 265
₹2927 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2860
2960
3000
Risk-reward does not favour any trade. Stay away
₹764 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
760
756
769
772
Go short only below 760. Stop-loss can be kept at 761
₹3947 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3910
3860
3960
4010
Take shorts now and at 3955. Stop-loss can be kept at 3970
22735 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22670
22550
22850
22920
Go long on a bounce from 22670. Keep the stop-loss at 22630
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
