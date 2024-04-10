₹1548 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1510

1560

1590

Go long only above 1560. Stop-loss can be kept at 1555

₹1495 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1460

1515

1535

Go long now and at 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1480

₹426 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

420

431

435

Wait for dips. Go long at 424. Keep the stop-loss at 421

₹269 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

266

264

271

273

Go long on dips at 267. Stop-loss can be placed at 265

₹2927 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2860

2960

3000

Risk-reward does not favour any trade. Stay away

₹764 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

760

756

769

772

Go short only below 760. Stop-loss can be kept at 761

₹3947 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3910

3860

3960

4010

Take shorts now and at 3955. Stop-loss can be kept at 3970

22735 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22670

22550

22850

22920

Go long on a bounce from 22670. Keep the stop-loss at 22630

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

