₹1494 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1470

1515

1550

Buy if the stock goes above 1500; stop-loss at 1480.

₹1420 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1385

1440

1470

Go short as the trend is bearish; stop-loss at 1450.

₹418 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

416

400

425

430

Sell the stock as it looks set to fall; stop-loss at 430.

₹274 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

265

288

300

Go long if the stock bounces off 272; stop-loss at 265.

₹2928 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2880

2960

3000

Refrain from trading as the intraday trend is uncertain.

₹744 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

740

730

755

762

Sell if the stock slips below 740; place stop-loss at 755.

₹3863 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3840

3750

3940

4000

Do not initiate fresh trade; intraday trend in unclear.

22046 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22000

21900

22200

22350

Buy if it rebounds from 22000; place stop-loss at 21850.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

