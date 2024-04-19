₹1494 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1470
1515
1550
Buy if the stock goes above 1500; stop-loss at 1480.
₹1420 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1385
1440
1470
Go short as the trend is bearish; stop-loss at 1450.
₹418 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
416
400
425
430
Sell the stock as it looks set to fall; stop-loss at 430.
₹274 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
265
288
300
Go long if the stock bounces off 272; stop-loss at 265.
₹2928 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2880
2960
3000
Refrain from trading as the intraday trend is uncertain.
₹744 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
740
730
755
762
Sell if the stock slips below 740; place stop-loss at 755.
₹3863 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3840
3750
3940
4000
Do not initiate fresh trade; intraday trend in unclear.
22046 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22000
21900
22200
22350
Buy if it rebounds from 22000; place stop-loss at 21850.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
