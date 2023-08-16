₹1610 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1620

1640

Go short now and at 1615. Keep the stop-loss at 1625

₹1394 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1365

1400

1420

Go long only above 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹449 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

443

453

455

Wait for a rise. Go short at 452 with a stop-loss at 454

₹178 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

174

180

181

Go short below 177. Stop-loss can be kept at 178

₹2577 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2510

2610

2630

Go long now and at 2565. Keep the stop-loss at 2545

₹561 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

558

555

565

569

Go short now and at 563. Stop-loss can be kept at 566

₹3450 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3430

3400

3470

3520

Go long now and at 3435. Stop-loss can be placed at 3420

19471 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19440

19380

19530

19600

Take fresh shorts below 19440. Keep the stop-loss at 19460

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   