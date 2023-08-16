₹1610 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1620
1640
Go short now and at 1615. Keep the stop-loss at 1625
₹1394 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1365
1400
1420
Go long only above 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹449 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
445
443
453
455
Wait for a rise. Go short at 452 with a stop-loss at 454
₹178 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
174
180
181
Go short below 177. Stop-loss can be kept at 178
₹2577 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2510
2610
2630
Go long now and at 2565. Keep the stop-loss at 2545
₹561 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
558
555
565
569
Go short now and at 563. Stop-loss can be kept at 566
₹3450 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3430
3400
3470
3520
Go long now and at 3435. Stop-loss can be placed at 3420
19471 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19440
19380
19530
19600
Take fresh shorts below 19440. Keep the stop-loss at 19460
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
