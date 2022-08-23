Day Trading Guide for August 23, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1470 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1455 1420 1480 1500 Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1475 with a stop-loss at 1495 ₹1575 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1570 1555 1600 1630 Room for more fall. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 1595. Keep the stop-loss at 1610 ₹314 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 311 309 317 320 Corrective fall is possible. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 316 with a stop-loss at 319 ₹132 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 130 128 135 138 Can fall from here. But wait for a rise and go short at 134. Stop-loss can be placed at 137 ₹2607 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2585 2550 2620 2640 Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 2585. Keep the stop-loss at 2595 ₹511 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 507 503 518 524 Near-term trend is down. Can fall further from here. Go short now with a tight stop-loss at 515 ₹3354 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3330 3300 3370 3400 Near-term bias is turning weak. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 3380 17499 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 17370 17240 17600 17750 Sell-off strengthens. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 17560 with a stop-loss at 17620 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.