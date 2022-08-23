hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 23, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 22, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1470 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1420

1480

1500

Near-term outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 1475 with a stop-loss at 1495

₹1575 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1570

1555

1600

1630

Room for more fall. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 1595. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹314 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

311

309

317

320

Corrective fall is possible. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 316 with a stop-loss at 319

₹132 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

130

128

135

138

Can fall from here. But wait for a rise and go short at 134. Stop-loss can be placed at 137

₹2607 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2585

2550

2620

2640

Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 2585. Keep the stop-loss at 2595

₹511 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

507

503

518

524

Near-term trend is down. Can fall further from here. Go short now with a tight stop-loss at 515

₹3354 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3330

3300

3370

3400

Near-term bias is turning weak. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 3380

17499 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17370

17240

17600

17750

Sell-off strengthens. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 17560 with a stop-loss at 17620

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 23, 2022
