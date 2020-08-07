Day Trading Guide for August 7, 2020

Gordon Murray’s new T.50 to be a driver-centric supercar unlike any other
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
₹1040 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1026
1010
1055
|
1070
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,042 levels
₹969 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
960
950
980
|
990
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys advances beyond ₹980 levels
₹195 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
190
198
|
201
Fresh long positions are recommended with stiff stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹198 levels
₹77 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
72
80
|
83
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹75 levels
₹2134 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2115
2090
2150
|
2170
Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,150 levels
₹190 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
179
196
|
201
The stock of SBI is range-bound in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the session.
₹2307 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2280
2255
2330
|
2350
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,280 levels
11199 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11140
11090
11250
|
11300
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,140 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...