Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 7, 2020

| Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 07, 2020

₹1040 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1026

1010

1055

1070

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,042 levels

₹969 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

960

950

980

990

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys advances beyond ₹980 levels

₹195 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

190

198

201

Fresh long positions are recommended with stiff stop-loss only if the stock gains above ₹198 levels

₹77 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

72

80

83

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹75 levels

₹2134 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2115

2090

2150

2170

Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL moves beyond ₹2,150 levels

₹190 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

179

196

201

The stock of SBI is range-bound in a narrow band. Desist trading in the stock for the session.

₹2307 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2280

2255

2330

2350

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,280 levels

11199 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11140

11090

11250

11300

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,140 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 07, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7