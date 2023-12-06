₹1623 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1610

1600

1635

1650

Buy now and on a dip to 1610; stop-loss at 1590.

₹1453 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1470

1500

Go long if the stock breaks out of 1470; stop-loss at 1450.

₹451 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

445

457

465

Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 445.

₹201 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

198

206

210

Go long at the current level and place stop-loss at 198.

₹2437 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2420

2400

2450

2480

Consider going long now and at 2420; stop-loss at 2390.

₹608 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

590

610

620

Buy if the stock surpasses the hurdle at 610; stop-loss at 605.

₹3529 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3500

3475

3550

3600

Go long if the stock moves above 3550; stop-loss at 3500.

20953 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20880

20800

21000

21100

Buy now and on a dip to 20900; place stop-loss at 20800.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   