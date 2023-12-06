₹1623 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1610
1600
1635
1650
Buy now and on a dip to 1610; stop-loss at 1590.
₹1453 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1470
1500
Go long if the stock breaks out of 1470; stop-loss at 1450.
₹451 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
445
457
465
Initiate fresh longs at the current level; stop-loss at 445.
₹201 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
198
206
210
Go long at the current level and place stop-loss at 198.
₹2437 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2420
2400
2450
2480
Consider going long now and at 2420; stop-loss at 2390.
₹608 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
590
610
620
Buy if the stock surpasses the hurdle at 610; stop-loss at 605.
₹3529 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3500
3475
3550
3600
Go long if the stock moves above 3550; stop-loss at 3500.
20953 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20880
20800
21000
21100
Buy now and on a dip to 20900; place stop-loss at 20800.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
