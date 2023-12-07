₹1627 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1600
1640
1670
Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1474 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1485
1520
Go long only above 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475
₹463 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
460
458
465
469
Go long only above 465. Stop-loss can be kept at 464
₹202 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
199
197
204
207
Go long only above 204. Stop-loss can be placed at 203
₹2461 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2440
2420
2475
2500
Go long only above 2475. Keep the stop-loss at 2460
₹608 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
606
603
611
614
Can go either way. Avoid trading the stock for now
₹3603 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3585
3550
3630
3650
Wait for dips. Go long at 3590. Stop-loss can be kept at 3575
21042 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20950
20880
21080
21300
Go long only above 21080. Keep the stop-loss at 21040
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
