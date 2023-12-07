₹1627 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1600

1640

1670

Go long only above 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1474 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1485

1520

Go long only above 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1475

₹463 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

460

458

465

469

Go long only above 465. Stop-loss can be kept at 464

₹202 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

199

197

204

207

Go long only above 204. Stop-loss can be placed at 203

₹2461 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2440

2420

2475

2500

Go long only above 2475. Keep the stop-loss at 2460

₹608 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

606

603

611

614

Can go either way. Avoid trading the stock for now

₹3603 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3585

3550

3630

3650

Wait for dips. Go long at 3590. Stop-loss can be kept at 3575

21042 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20950

20880

21080

21300

Go long only above 21080. Keep the stop-loss at 21040

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

