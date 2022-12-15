₹1662 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1640
1700
1725
Go long with stop-loss at 1640.
₹1580 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1535
1600
1630
Buy with stop-loss at 1555.
₹345 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
344
340
350
360
Go short below 340; stop-loss at 348.
₹147 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
144
142
150
155
Go long with stop-loss at 144.
₹2615 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2550
2650
2700
Short below 2600; stop-loss at 2635.
₹626 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
620
610
630
640
Buy with stop-loss at 615.
₹3365 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3350
3300
3450
3480
Go long with stop-loss at 3325.
18738 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18725
18650
18830
18900
Buy on a rebound from 18725; stop-loss at 18650.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Published on December 15, 2022
Related Topics
COMMENT NOW
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.