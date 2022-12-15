₹1662 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1640

1700

1725

Go long with stop-loss at 1640.

₹1580 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1535

1600

1630

Buy with stop-loss at 1555.

₹345 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

344

340

350

360

Go short below 340; stop-loss at 348.

₹147 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

144

142

150

155

Go long with stop-loss at 144.

₹2615 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2550

2650

2700

Short below 2600; stop-loss at 2635.

₹626 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

620

610

630

640

Buy with stop-loss at 615.

₹3365 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3350

3300

3450

3480

Go long with stop-loss at 3325.

18738 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18725

18650

18830

18900

Buy on a rebound from 18725; stop-loss at 18650.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   