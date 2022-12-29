₹1629 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1590
1635
1665
Go long above 1635; stop-loss at 1620.
₹1511 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1525
1550
Buy on breakout of 1525; stop-loss at 1510.
₹334 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
326
340
345
Go short below 332; stop-loss at 336.
₹144 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
141
145
148
Short with stop-loss at 146.
₹2544 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2520
2500
2550
2600
Sell with stop-loss at 2565.
₹601 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
592
607
612
Stay away from trading.
₹3256 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3230
3170
3270
3300
Refrain from taking positions.
18114 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18130
18200
18000
17900
Short below 18100; stop-loss at 18160.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Published on December 29, 2022
Related Topics
COMMENT NOW
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.