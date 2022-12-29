₹1629 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1590

1635

1665

Go long above 1635; stop-loss at 1620.

₹1511 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1525

1550

Buy on breakout of 1525; stop-loss at 1510.

₹334 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

326

340

345

Go short below 332; stop-loss at 336.

₹144 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

141

145

148

Short with stop-loss at 146.

₹2544 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2520

2500

2550

2600

Sell with stop-loss at 2565.

₹601 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

592

607

612

Stay away from trading.

₹3256 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3230

3170

3270

3300

Refrain from taking positions.

18114 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18130

18200

18000

17900

Short below 18100; stop-loss at 18160.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   