₹1603 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1565
1670
1700
Go long with stop-loss at 1580.
₹1583 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1565
1550
1610
1650
Buy now and on a dip to 1565; stop-loss at 1550.
₹379 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
370
360
380
400
Go long above 385; stop-loss at 375.
₹143 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
142
140
147
150
Do not trade.
₹2327 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2240
2380
2430
Go long with stop-loss at 2280.
₹528 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
520
500
540
550
Buy with stop-loss at 515.
₹3461 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3450
3400
3500
3580
Go long with stop-loss at 3415.
17668 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17580
17520
17750
17800
Buy above 17750; stop-loss at 17650.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
Published on February 3, 2023
