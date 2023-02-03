₹1603 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1565

1670

1700

Go long with stop-loss at 1580.

₹1583 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1565

1550

1610

1650

Buy now and on a dip to 1565; stop-loss at 1550.

₹379 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

370

360

380

400

Go long above 385; stop-loss at 375.

₹143 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

142

140

147

150

Do not trade.

₹2327 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2240

2380

2430

Go long with stop-loss at 2280.

₹528 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

520

500

540

550

Buy with stop-loss at 515.

₹3461 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3400

3500

3580

Go long with stop-loss at 3415.

17668 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17580

17520

17750

17800

Buy above 17750; stop-loss at 17650.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   