₹1403 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1370

1430

1450

Sell the stock if it rises to 1425; place stop-loss at 1440.

₹1693 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1650

1700

1730

Go long if it breaks out of 1700; stop-loss at 1680.

₹414 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

410

400

420

430

Turns bearish. Sell if price rises to 425; stop-loss at 435.

₹273 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

260

275

285

Buy on the breach of 275; place stop-loss at 270.

₹2902 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2850

2935

3000

Go long now and on a dip to 2880; stop-loss at 2850.

₹699 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

680

670

715

725

Wait for a dip to 680 and then buy; stop-loss at 665.

₹4135 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4080

4000

4150

4200

Buy if the stock rallies above 4150; stop-loss at 4080.

21830 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21760

21620

21900

22020

Trade along the direction of the break of 21760-21900.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   