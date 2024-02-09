₹1403 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1370
1430
1450
Sell the stock if it rises to 1425; place stop-loss at 1440.
₹1693 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1650
1700
1730
Go long if it breaks out of 1700; stop-loss at 1680.
₹414 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
410
400
420
430
Turns bearish. Sell if price rises to 425; stop-loss at 435.
₹273 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
260
275
285
Buy on the breach of 275; place stop-loss at 270.
₹2902 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2850
2935
3000
Go long now and on a dip to 2880; stop-loss at 2850.
₹699 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
680
670
715
725
Wait for a dip to 680 and then buy; stop-loss at 665.
₹4135 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4080
4000
4150
4200
Buy if the stock rallies above 4150; stop-loss at 4080.
21830 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21760
21620
21900
22020
Trade along the direction of the break of 21760-21900.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.