₹1391 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1380

1360

1400

1415

Go short only below 1380. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹1680 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1660

1635

1695

1715

Go long only above 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1690

₹407 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

402

398

410

412

Go short now and at 409. Stop-loss can be kept at 411

₹258 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

255

250

260

262

Go short now and at 259. Stop-loss can be placed at 251

₹2903 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2880

2840

2920

2945

Go short only below 2880. Keep the stop-loss at 2890

₹708 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

700

695

710

714

Go short now and at 709. Stop-loss can be kept at 711

₹4119 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4100

4070

4160

4185

Go short on a break below 4100. Stop-loss can be kept at 4110

21696 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21620

21570

21800

21865

Wait for a rise. Go short at 21780. Keep the stop-loss at 21820

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

