₹1391 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1380
1360
1400
1415
Go short only below 1380. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹1680 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1660
1635
1695
1715
Go long only above 1695. Keep the stop-loss at 1690
₹407 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
402
398
410
412
Go short now and at 409. Stop-loss can be kept at 411
₹258 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
255
250
260
262
Go short now and at 259. Stop-loss can be placed at 251
₹2903 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2880
2840
2920
2945
Go short only below 2880. Keep the stop-loss at 2890
₹708 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
700
695
710
714
Go short now and at 709. Stop-loss can be kept at 711
₹4119 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4100
4070
4160
4185
Go short on a break below 4100. Stop-loss can be kept at 4110
21696 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21620
21570
21800
21865
Wait for a rise. Go short at 21780. Keep the stop-loss at 21820
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
